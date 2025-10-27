This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The group are scheduled for two shows only next year - so prepare yourself for the ticketing queues this week.

After a long wait, fans of A Perfect Circle should prepare themselves for the new year.

The band are set to return to the UK after seven years, two two dates confirmed for 2026.

Here’s where you can see the hallowed supergroup play, and when you can get tickets to the event.

After seven years away from our shores, A Perfect Circle are set to make their triumphant return to the UK in 2026.

The band, fronted by Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan and guitarist/songwriter Billy Howerdel, last toured Europe in 2018 in support of their acclaimed fourth album, Eat The Elephant.

Founding member Howerdel shared the news directly with fans this morning (October 27), emphasising the band's eagerness to return: "To our European friends, we miss you. It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution."

After a long seven-year absence, alternative metal supergroup A Perfect Circle are set to return to the UK in 2026. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The tour is set to deliver A Perfect Circle's signature blend of atmospheric rock, theatrical performance, and hits like 'Judith' and 'The Outsider' across a mix of massive headline shows and major festival appearances.

The supergroup was founded in 1999, with their creation stemming from the collaboration between guitarist and principal songwriter Howerdel and the highly recognizable vocalist, Keenan.

While APC shares Keenan's distinctive vocal presence with Tool, its musical identity is notably different: the songs are generally shorter, more melodically focused, and atmospheric, relying on lush, moody soundscapes and complex textures rather than Tool's intricate, time-signature-driven prog elements.

The band's line-up has frequently featured musicians from other prominent acts over the years, contributing to its "supergroup" status and diverse influences. APC is celebrated for chart-topping albums like Mer de Noms (2000) and Thirteenth Step (2003).

Where are A Perfect Circle performing in the UK in 2026?

The alternative metal giants are set for only two shows in 2026 so far, performing at the following venues on the following dates:

June 3: O2 Academy Brixton, London

June 4: O2 Academy, Brixton, London.

When can I get tickets to see A Perfect Circle on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with Artist pre-sale access or O2 Priority will be able to pick up tickets first, with pre-sales commencing on October 29 at 10am GMT, followed by Spotify and AEG pre-sales taking place on October 30 from 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through ticketing agents such as Ticketmaster from 10am GMT on October 31.

