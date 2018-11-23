ARTfair: One day only

ARTfair

Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Dec 1

A one day ‘Christmas ARTfair’ with accompanying art exhibition is coming to Hebden Bridge Town Hall, to tempt Christmas shoppers to buy local this season! Creative stall holders will be filling the beautiful Waterfront Hall with all manner of arty items for ARTbound’s fourth ‘Christmas ARTfair’ on Saturday, December 1 from 11am – 4pm. To add more Christmas spirit and a real artistic feel to the event, ARTbound will be curating a four week ‘Winter Wonderland’ exhibition with all the work on display throughout the Town Hall foyer and Café area for sale.