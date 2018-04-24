Artisan Market to bring tasty treats to Brighouse this weekend

Brighouse will be buzzing with people on Sunday as the first of this year’s markets arrives in the town centre.

This Sunday (29 April), the market will see dozens of stalls featuring locally made food and crafts exhibited by Yorkshire producers.

Brighouse market

The event is the first event since a rebrand to a one-day Artisan Market by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) – the voluntary group of retailers and businesses who develop, organise and manage some of the town’s most popular events.

There will be around 60 stalls across the town centre on Sunday for visitors to browse with a particular focus on locally produced food.

From regular favourites like Love Bread, Temujin and Luddenden Valley Wines to new additions Gintopia, Linley Hog Roast and The Candied Peel Cake Co.

The day will also include the Brighouse St George’s Day Parade which will take place at 3.15pm.

Anne Colley, Chair of the BBI, said: “We can’t wait to launch our new Artisan Markets on Sunday and hope as many of our regular visitors come and sample the beautiful food and amazing crafts we have on offer.

“I’m particularly excited we have a selection of new producers who have chosen to join us for the event.

“New visitors to Brighouse are also always very welcome and we hope by focusing the event on just one day, many people who have not experienced our markets before will make the effort to pop down and see what the Brighouse experience is all about!”

More details about signing up for a stall at the event, and about the Market itself, can be found at www.brighousemarket.co.uk.

