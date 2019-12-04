Artist showcases familiar Yorkshire scenes at Brighouse exhibition

A new art exhibition opened this week at the Harrison Lord Gallery to great acclaim.
It featured one of Yorkshire’s leading artists, Cleckheaton based Simon Wright.
Simon’s subjects cover a wide range of local landscapes, all displaying a vivid colour palette, but the focus of the show is a range of Yorkshire’s favourite scenes including Hebden Bridge, Saltaire, the Piece Hall, Bettys tearoom and Brighouse.
Simon Wright said: “My work has sold throughout the UK and America. In recent years I have become more successful through various national Art competitions.
"It’s great to have a major exhibition so close to home. The paintings are beautifully displayed and I’m very proud of them."
Gallery owner, Steven Lord said: “I commissioned Simon Wright to paint local Yorkshire scenes and he's amazed me with the quality of his work. This is a must see show.”
The exhibition runs for two weeks at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.
