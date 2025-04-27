90s icon Betty Boo set to perform at Hebden Bridge Trades Club as part of UK tour

Betty Boo

Nineties icon Betty Boo will perform at the Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Friday, June 20 as part of a UK tour.

Celebrating the re-release of her classic 90s albums ‘Boomania’ and ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’ ,the alias of London’s Alison Moira Clarkson will be embarking on what will be her first ever UK tour.

Betty Boo is a platinum-selling, Brit, and Ivor Novello Award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper. She is best known for her hits "Doin' The Do" and "Where Are You Baby?" which propelled her into the spotlight in 1990.

In 2022 after a 30 year hiatus, Betty Boo made an unexpected return with the critically acclaimed album "Boomerang". She followed this with her 2024 UK Top 40 album, ‘Rip Up The Rulebook’, which has been universally described as her best album to date.

Tickets are on sale at www.officialbettyboo.com.