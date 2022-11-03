A thousand guests expected to attend fireworks extravaganza at Dean Clough tomorrow night

Last year's event at Dean Clough

Fireworks will be firing from behind the giant Dean Clough lettering on the roof of the building as part of the celebrations, with an event being held at the Next Level bar in Dean Clough, which will include acrobats, a laser show, five local DJ’s, a giant marquee and outdoor bars.

Alex Biggart, from Prestige Gifting, who own Next Level, said: “We’ve spent thousands of pounds on it.

"We did it last year as well but not to the same scale.”

The event starts at 6pm, with the fireworks from 9pm, which will be started by a a Halifax school pupil who won a competition for them to be able to press the button to start the fireworks.

