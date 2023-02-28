News you can trust since 1853
A week of entertainment of Halifax's Square Chapel

There is a week of varied entertainment – including music and film – at the Square Chapel, Halifax, from today.

By Sue Wilkinson
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:30pm
All Quiet on the Western Front is on at the Square Chapel, Halifax, this week
Children of the Revolution, Thursday March 2 at 7.30pm

Get ready for a theatrical romp through the 1970s.

Multi-Award-winning Jonathan Brown plays, in lightning-fast succession, 65 distinct moments from the 70s, the people, the events, the musicians, the upheavals, the iconic junctures that shaped our world.

Halifax Philharmonic Club present – Miloš Karadaglić, Friday March 3 at 7.30pm

    The guitarist plays a varied programme including Harold Arlen / Toru Takemitsu – Over the Rainbow; Beatles / Toru Takemitsu – Yesterday and Mathias Duplessy – Ulan Bator.

    Friday Night Live @ Square Chapel: RadioDog, Cliché Cult, Joe Doonan, Friday March 3, doors open at 7.30pm

    Joe Doonan – singer-songwriter hailing from Leeds. Joe’s songs tell real-life stories of hope, loss and love.

    Cliché Cult – Created during the first lockdown in the UK, Cliché Cult are a four-piece indie/post-punk band based in Leeds.

    Radiodog – four-piece cover band that hails from Halifax. Specialising in fast paced covers of rock and punk hits from 70s to present day.

    Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Saturday March 4 at 7.30pm

    Incredible brass, pin-sharp outfits, boundless energy and 90s club classics.

    Tori & Lokita (15), Saturday March 4 at noon; Sunday March 5 at 2.15pm; Monday March 6 at 4pm; Tuesday March 7 at 6.15pm; Wednesday March 8 at noon; Thursday March 9 at 2.15pm

    In Belgium today, a young boy and an adolescent girl who have travelled alone from Africa pit their invincible friendship against the cruel conditions of their exile.

    Empire of Light (15), Saturday March 4 at 1.50pm; Sunday March 5 at noon; Monday March 6 at 6pm; Wednesday March 8 at 1.50pm and Thursday March 9 at noon.

    Hilary, Olivia Colman, is a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen, Michael Ward, is a new employee longing to escape the provincial town.

    All Quiet on the Western Front (15), Saturday March 4 at 4.05pm and 9pm; Sunday March 6 at 6.30pm; Monday March 6 at 8.15pm; Wednesday March 8 at 4.05pm and 9.05pm and Thursday at 6.20pm.

    The BAFTA award-winning epic tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War One.

