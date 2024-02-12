Air: Electronic music pioneers coming to Halifax's Piece Hall this summer celebrating 25 years since their cult classic album
The electronic music pioneers will pay tribute to their iconic debut album released 25 years ago ‘Moon Safari’ when they play at the historic venue on Wednesday, June 26.
The record’s release catapulted Air – aka Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – to fame, millions of sales and sell-out world tours, with tracks including ‘Sexy Boy’, ‘All I Need’ and ‘La Femme d’Argent’.
Air join Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners at this summer’s gigs at The Piece Hall.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Moon Safari is such an iconic album and I know so many people have very special memories of listening to it on repeat in the final years of the last millennium.
“What a joy it will be to hear it performed in full in our beautiful courtyard. This is going to be a truly wonderful and emotional show.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 16 via ticketmaster.co.uk.
The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.
For the first time, TK Maxx will join The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner. The new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor shows across the country.