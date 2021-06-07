All the fun of the fair coming to Halifax this weekend

The Devil Rock Ride will be among the attractions in Halifax this weekend.

Some of Europe’s most exciting rides will be among the attractions when the fair sets up next to North Bridge Leisure Centre from Thursday until Sunday.

They include the Devil Rock ride, which spins riders and races them 25 metres in the air before returning them to earth with a stomach-tingling free fall.

There will also be the chance to take a trip on The Sky Flyer - a gentle observation ride providing some amazing views of the town.

“We always like bringing exciting rides and attractions to our fairs in Halifax and to join our other thrill rides which include the Tagada, Disco Fever and the Crazy Hopper,” said funfair owner Stewart Robinson.

“All these rides appeal to all the family however the Devil Rock is something a bit more thrilling, a true white knuckle experience, and the Sky Flyer is one of the tallest travelling rides in the UK!

“We have also a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place including limited capacity for social distancing, one way systems on and off rides, intense cleaning regimes and hand sanitiser at all attractions.

“We ask that anyone who is displaying symptoms of Covid-19 please does not attend. Being outdoors we know the risk is minimal but the safety of our guests is paramount.”

The fair will be open from 5pm until 10pm on Thursday and Friday, from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday.