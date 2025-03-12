A new performer has been added to the line-up for this summer’s concerts at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising star Casey McQuillen will join pop icon Anastacia for her headline show at the historic venure on Thursday, July 31.

Most Popular

From captivating fans on American Idol to performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Casey McQuillen has been steadily building a loyal fanbase around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American-born, London-based singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Skinny’ included the hit single ‘In and Out’ – a duet with Jon McLaughlin which was spotlighted by the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music and featured on MTV.

The shows take place this summer

Casey’s latest single – the pop-infused anthem ‘Better’ – has been playlisted around the world.

Together with her own headline shows, Casey has shared the stage with the likes of James Morrison, Beverley Knight and Will Young.

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Other artists performing at The Piece Hall this summer include Paul Heaton, Faithless, Texas, Weezer, Deftones, Supergrass, Simple Minds, Olly Murs and Rag’n’Bone Man.