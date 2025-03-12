Anastacia UK tour dates: New act announced for this summer's gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall
Rising star Casey McQuillen will join pop icon Anastacia for her headline show at the historic venure on Thursday, July 31.
From captivating fans on American Idol to performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Casey McQuillen has been steadily building a loyal fanbase around the world.
The American-born, London-based singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Skinny’ included the hit single ‘In and Out’ – a duet with Jon McLaughlin which was spotlighted by the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music and featured on MTV.
Casey’s latest single – the pop-infused anthem ‘Better’ – has been playlisted around the world.
Together with her own headline shows, Casey has shared the stage with the likes of James Morrison, Beverley Knight and Will Young.
For tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/
Other artists performing at The Piece Hall this summer include Paul Heaton, Faithless, Texas, Weezer, Deftones, Supergrass, Simple Minds, Olly Murs and Rag’n’Bone Man.