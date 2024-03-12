Annie Mac: Legendary DJ announced as latest act for epic Piece Hall gigs in Halifax this summer
The broadcaster, author and DJ’s event is ideal for anyone who enjoys a lengthy DJ set and an authentic club experience but still likes to be in bed at a reasonable hour, with events wrapping up before midnight.
She is coming to The Piece Hall on Saturday, June 15 when she will take to the decks alongside a number of special guests.
Over her 20-year career, Annie has presented flagship music shows on BBC Radio 1 and her global status as a DJ has taken her to the biggest festivals around the world.
Annie Mac’s Before Midnight joins Tom Jones, Blondie, Grace Jones, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne and more as headliners for TX Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024, co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.
Tickets for the Annie Mac show go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 22 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.