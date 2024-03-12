Annie Mac: Legendary DJ announced as latest act for epic Piece Hall gigs in Halifax this summer

DJ Annie Mac is bringing her popular club night series Before Midnight to Halifax’s Piece Hall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The broadcaster, author and DJ’s event is ideal for anyone who enjoys a lengthy DJ set and an authentic club experience but still likes to be in bed at a reasonable hour, with events wrapping up before midnight.

She is coming to The Piece Hall on Saturday, June 15 when she will take to the decks alongside a number of special guests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over her 20-year career, Annie has presented flagship music shows on BBC Radio 1 and her global status as a DJ has taken her to the biggest festivals around the world.

Most Popular
    She is the latest act to be announced for this summer's gigs at The Piece Hall in HalifaxShe is the latest act to be announced for this summer's gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax
    She is the latest act to be announced for this summer's gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax

    Annie Mac’s Before Midnight joins Tom Jones, Blondie, Grace Jones, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne and more as headliners for TX Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024, co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

    Tickets for the Annie Mac show go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 22 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

    Related topics:HalifaxBBC Radio 1TicketsRick AstleyJess Glynne