Any Questions: BBC Radio 4 show to be broadcast live from Halifax next month

A national BBC radio show will be broadcast live from Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Any Questions is coming to Halifax Minister on Friday, April 12.

The long-running political show, currently hosted by Alex Forsyth, sees a panel of guests posed questions by audience members.

The programme is broadcast at 8pm. Doors open at 6.30pm and the audience must be seated by 7.15pm to allow time to prepare to go live on air.

For more information and to reserve a free ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/radio-4s-any-questions-tickets-859284040697

