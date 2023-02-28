Arab Strap and The Orielles set to join The Lovely Eggs for Wakefield's final Long Division Festival
Scottish indie outfit Arab Strap and Halifax’s The Orielles have been confirmed on the lineup for Wakefield’s last ever Long Division Festival.
Last month festival director Dean Freeman announced this year’s event, in June, would be the final one due to financial concerns.
But organisers are determined the festival, which started in 2011, will go out with a bang.
Arab Strap lead the bill with a special stripped-down set, while festival favourites The Lovely Eggs will bring their technicolour chaos back to Wakefield and The Orielles will help see the institution out.
The city will also play host to bdrmm, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, DEADLETTER, The Membranes, Loose Articles, Sisterwives and SPIELMANN, as well as inviting a series of beloved local acts from the festival’s rich history back for one last time.
Among Wakefield’s finest playing the festival are sugar-sweet synth act The Research, reuniting for the first time since 2008, Captured Tracks signed, post-punk power trio Drahla, and cherished folk collective Mi Mye.
Long Division began in 2011 when director Dean cashed-in his NHS pension to fund the fledgling project.
Since then the festival has attracted names like British Sea Power, We Are Scientists, Ghostpoet, Ash, Billy Bragg, Aidan Moffat and Bill Wells, Asian Dub Foundation, and The Vaselines to the city.
On announcing 2023 will be the last festival, Dean said: "If we really hone in on the cause – it’s money. Brexit, Covid, cost of living – these have all had a detrimental effect on our lives and our industry.
“It's sad, we know. But we see it as a huge privilege in this climate, in this age, to write our own ending.
“And we're simply going to make 2023 the best Long Division possible.
"The message is simple – let's all get together in Wakefield one last time.
For the last festival Long Division is operating a flexible ticket system this year with general sale available at £40. Reduced £30 tickets are available for those unable to cover the whole cost with no proof required and a third tier priced at £50 is available to help the festival cover the cost of the reduced ticket sales. Tickets for under-18’s are again priced at £1.