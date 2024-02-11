Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discussing everything from his recently released book ‘The Art Of Darkness - The History of Goth’ to his experience being the first person to interview Nirvana, his coining of the term ‘Britpop’ and his adventures on the post-punk frontline, the ‘Do You Believe In The Power Of Rock N Roll’ tour will be a celebration of his life in music.

Having grown up in Blackpool before punk rock came along and saved his life, Robb formed The Membranes, the highly-influential post-punk band whose current albums have attracted critical acclaim and continue to push forwards with added choirs and musical textures.

One of the leading post-punk fanzine writers in the UK with Rox before he went on to write for the rock press with Sounds throughout the ‘80s, Robb was the first person to interview Nirvana, coined the expression ‘Britpop’ and was instrumental in kick-starting and documenting the Madchester scene.

His website Louder Than War is currently the fifth most-read music and culture site in the UK, and is at the forefront of diverse modern culture. A talking head on Channel 5 music documentaries and a regular TV and radio pundit, Robb’s is renowned for his commentary on music, culture and politics.

One of the UK’s leading in-conversation hosts, he has his own successful YouTube channel and the Louder Than Words book and music festival which runs in Manchester every year.

He has also written countless best-sellers ‘Punk Rock - an Oral History’ and ‘The Stone Roses and the Resurrection of British Pop. 2021 also saw him write a book on leading eco-energy boss Dale Vince titled ‘Manifesto’, and 2023 is set to see further new releases including his own autobiography and a collected works of journalism.