Award-winning Frankie Valli tribute Frankie’s Guys are returning to the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frankie’s Guys will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Saturday March11

After seven years of touring the UK and countless global performances, the award-winning Frankie’s Guys have earned themselves a solid reputation as a world-class celebration of Frankie Valli and te Four Seasons.

Featuring leading stars from the global smash hit musical Jersey Boys, Frankie’s Guys have become internationally renowned in their own right for their astonishing vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and electric stage atmosphere!

Accompanied by their live band, Frankie’s Guys perform all of the greatest Frankie Valli hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Grease and Bye Bye Baby.

The show is one of a series of tribute shows at the Victoria Theatre.

Jive Talkin’ Perform the Bee Gees is on Saturday February 4.

In 1997 Gary and Darren from Jive Talkin' performed live on Heart FM with the Bee Gees and received compliments from both Maurice and Barry Gibb.

As with the original Bee Gees, Jive Talkin' is very much a family affair, with brothers Gary and Darren Simmons taking the roles of Barry and Maurice Gibb, with Darren's son Jack joining the group in 2014 and taking on the role of Robin Gibb.

The guys are supported musically by a four-piece band with lead guitar, violin, cello and drums, to ensure that every note in every song is just right.

This is an opportunity to hear all the great Bee Gees hits; Tragedy, Night Fever, Massachusetts, Stayin Alive, Jive Talkin and more in a two-hour explosion of music and vocal harmony.

Lost in Music: One Night at the Disco hits the theatre on Friday February 10

Join us as we recreate the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

