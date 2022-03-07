Band pledging to 'take anger away from internet and perform on stage' coming to Hebden Bridge

The band, who hail from Teesside and consist of Kingsley Hall on vocals, Robbie Major and Hugh Major on synths, and Jonny Snowball on drums, write songs about the urgencies that concern them and they play them loud.

They formed in 2019 and quickly evolved from a shouty punk rock outfit to a politicised group that merges noise, hip hop, industrial rock, garage and an angry social media feed to get their point across.

The band are currently without management, a label or a PR team - and have had no radio play - but their 2021 releases attracted fans as diverse as Sleaford Mods, Black Francis, Garbage and Elijah Wood, as well as a

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benefits will play Hebden Bridge Trades Club next month.

significant feature in NME.

They say their aim for 2022 is to “take the anger away from the internet and perform it live on stage”.

Benefits will play Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Tuesday, April 19 as part of a national tour which will also see them playing in Sheffield, Hull, Brighton, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Bristol.

Support at the Hebden Bridge show comes from Adult Entertainment, featuring Adrian Flanagan from Moonlandingz/Teachers Of Pop.

Doors are at 8pm and tickets are £8 in advance from www.seetickets.com

For more information about Hebden Bridge Trades Club and a full list of other forthcoming gigs there, visit www.thetradesclub.com.