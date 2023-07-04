Barbara Dickson includes Halifax date in farewell tour

Barbara Dickson will be at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on February 18

After a musical odyssey of five decades, Barbara has decided to bid a fond farewell to her fans with a string of final concerts with her much loved and exceptionally talented band.

Commenting on the announcement, Barbara reflects: “I played my first headline tour with full band in 1977. Now, for 2024, I’ve decided to make this one my last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" A memorable occasion and a suitable celebration is required. Come and help us make this tour the most special of all”.

Emerging from the Scottish Folk Revival of the 1960s, she embarked on a successful solo career in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and The Caravan Song.

Most Popular

Throughout her career, Barbara has achieved countless accolades and has left an indelible mark on the music world and on the world of drama, earning two Olivier Award for her roles in Blood Brothers and Spend Spend Spend.

She was also awarded an OBE from the Queen in 2002 for Services to Music and Drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara's ability to effortlessly blend a range of genres, including folk, pop and rock, has earned her a legion of fans and critical acclaim. Little surprise then that Barbara became the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time, selling more than 15 million albums.

As an actress, she has appeared in the award-winning theatre productions John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, Blood Brothers and Spend, Spend, Spend. She was the original Mrs Johnstone and Willy Russell’s muse.

Barbara has inspired countless artists and has left an enduring legacy that will continue to resonate with generations to come.

These shows will allow fans to see and hear Barbara perform a wonderful range of material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad