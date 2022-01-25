BARRIOKE WITH Eastenders / Extras star SHAUN WILLIAMSON comes to HOLMFIRTH - Picturedrome on Saturday 16th April 2022!
The Feel Good Karaoke party that's sweeping the nation comes to Holmfirth Picturedrome
There are icons of silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but are there any of these global stars that you would rather sing with on stage than the coolest man of TV - Shaun Williamson.
The star of EastEnders, Extras, Life’s Too Short and more recently a million viral videos, Shaun has now taken the music festival scene by storm, bringing BARRIOKE to thousands of music lovers at Truck and YNot Festivals. The time has come to unleash this phenomenon onto the world.
Shaun hosts the event with his usual trademark warmth and teasing banter, accompanying participants on stage, creating a riotous, joyous moment that people will never forget. This is the ultimate Insta moment, something people will talk about and want to be part of.
Barrioke is in partnership with SINGA Karaoke, organisers of the World Karaoke Championships and pioneers of the streamed Karaoke revolution.