BARRIOKE WITH Eastenders / Extras star SHAUN WILLIAMSON comes to HOLMFIRTH - Picturedrome on Saturday 16th April 2022!

Shaun Williamson to host the Feel Good Karaoke party that's sweeping the nation

There are icons of silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but are there any of these global stars that you would rather sing with on stage than the coolest man of TV - Shaun Williamson.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of EastEnders, Extras, Life’s Too Short and more recently a million viral videos, Shaun has now taken the music festival scene by storm, bringing BARRIOKE to thousands of music lovers at Truck and YNot Festivals. The time has come to unleash this phenomenon onto the world.

Shaun hosts the event with his usual trademark warmth and teasing banter, accompanying participants on stage, creating a riotous, joyous moment that people will never forget. This is the ultimate Insta moment, something people will talk about and want to be part of.