Beer, music and classic cars among the bank holiday fun in Calderdale

The Grayston Unity is one of the venues taking part in Indyfax

Indyfax - Halifax’s own independent beer festival - started yesterday and runs until Monday, showcasing beer from around the world.

Venues taking part are The Alex, Dukes, Good Mood Bar, Grayston Unity, Meandering Bear, Kobenhavn and Victorian Craft Beer Cafe.

There will be fun for all the family at Our House Family Festival at Brighouse Town Football Club on Sunday.

As well as live music and DJ sets, visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and children’s entertainment. For more visit www.facebook.com/ourhouseleeds.

Also happening on Sunday is Barkifest at Barkisland Cricket Club, featuring live music, pop-up food stalls, inflatables, face painting and more.

Tickets are £7.50 for over 12s, free for under 12s, and available from Barkisland Cricket Club ad Barkisland Post Office.

Norwood Green will host Cars on the Green on Sunday - a car show for all the family displaying up to 40 classic and vintage cars.

There will also be food and drink stalls, children’s games, donkey rides, a dog show and a boules competition. The road through the village will be closed for the duration of the event,

For more visit www.norwoodgreen.org/summer-fete.

And The Upper George pub in Halifax town centre is hosting Georgefest from 6pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday, in aid of Overgate Hospice.