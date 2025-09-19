A huge rock band have revealed how they spent eight days recording in a Calderdale town.

Biffy Clyro were in Todmorden recording at Lapwing Studio in Walsden.

And they were here with drummer of thrash metal band Slayer, Dave Lombardo, who they took out “for a curry and a pint”.

The revelation has been made as the band answered questions posed by Guardian readers, including one about their time in Todmorden.

Biffy Clyro at The Piece Hall. Photos by Hels Millington

The band said: “Todmorden is the UFO sightings capital of Europe!

"We spent eight days there [in Lapwing studio] and it was hilarious.

"We took Dave for a curry and a pint, and whenever anyone recognised him they were in disbelief.

"Below the studio, there’s a nursery. The day we left, the council wrote to the studio asking them to close, because the noise of us playing thrash metal upstairs was traumatising the children.”

Biffy Clyro performed at Halifax’s Piece Hall in 2024 – their first live show together in two years.