Biffy Clyro: Superstar rock band announced as final act for who is playing at Halifax's Piece Hall summer gigs 2024
Biffy Clyro have will bring their electrifying and explosive live show to the historic venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Friday, August 23.
With three UK Number 1 albums, numerous sold-out tours and legendary festival headline shows, the band are one of Britain’s most successful rock bands of all time.
And many Courier readers have been choosing them as the act they would most like to see play here.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an amazing band for our final announcement for this summer.
“Biffy Clyro compliment the rest of our line-up perfectly for what is our biggest, best and most diverse summer music season.
"Tickets are going to fly out for this so fans really need to be fast!”
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday May 3 via ticketmaster.co.uk
Biffy Clyro join the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft, Korn, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Pixies, IDLES and Underworld among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.
The first of 34 headline shows kicks off on Friday, June 7 with rock icons Blondie.
Biffy Clyro will be joined at The Piece Hall by special guests Witch Fever.
For tickets and more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk
