Blang records’ showcase tour starts at Halifax Square Chapel

David Cronenberg's Wife will play the Square Chapel next month

It kicks off from the Square Chapel, Halifax, on Thursday October 5

Headlined by the Blang-signed David Cronenberg’s Wife, a key band on the early 2010s anti-folk DIY scene in the UK, they will be joined by label-mate and solo synth-punk troubadour Joe Buzfuz at all three dates.

Serving as a catalyst for other like-minded bands in London, Blang’s David Cronenberg’s Wife played Fat White Family’s infamous Slide In night in Brixton in late 2013, with Fat White Family then playing at the Antifolk Fest run by DCW’s Tom Mayne.

With a sound that stood as a template for many of the current crop of south London guitar bands including Goat Girl and Shame, DCW have played three BBC 6 Music sessions to date and have supported The Fall, The Nightingales and Damo Suzuki.

With influences running from The Birthday Party to Jonathan Richman, DCW’s songs swing between sweet and disturbing, with lyrics that catch you off guard with their openness, black humour and off-the-wall themes.The band have also been praised for their “unnerving realism” by The Independent, with BBC Radio 2’s Mark Lamarr dubbing DCW as “where genius meets idiocy”.

Joe Buzfuz is the solo alias of Joe Murphy, leader of London band Sergeant Buzfuz.

The band have played three BBC 6 Music sessions and have been dubbed “absolutely brilliant” by 6 Music’s Tom Robinson.

Signed to Blang, Joe also founded and co-runs the label. Currently based back in his native Sheffield, he makes solo material that combines backing tapes and guitar with stories of modern life.

Other music at the Chapel includes Howay the Lasses who are playing on Friday October 6.