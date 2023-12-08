Blondie are the latest act to be announced for what is shaping up to be an epic summer of music at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons – whose chart-topping and era-defining career has seen them sell more than 40 million albums worldwide – play the historic venue’s outdoor courtyard on Sunday, June 9.

Undeniably one of the most influential bands of all time, Blondie – fronted by pioneering singer-songwriter Debbie Harry – became one of biggest punk/pop crossovers the world had ever seen.

Founded in New York in 1974, they metamorphosed from a Lower East Side punk outfit to international ambassadors of New York cool.

Their hits include the ground-breaking rock-disco hybrid ‘Heart of Glass’, the equally influential ‘Rapture’, the cult ‘One Way Or Another. the lilting calypso’ The Tide Is High’, as well as ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, ‘Sunday Girl’, ‘Picture This’, ‘Mother’, ‘Maria’, ‘Call Me’ and ‘Atomic’.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I cannot wait to welcome one of the coolest bands on the planet to The Piece Hall.

“Their trailblazing frontwoman Debbie Harry has been an inspiration to generations of musicians and their iconic hits will sound amazing in our stunning venue.

“I can guarantee the crowd will be in raptures for this one!”

Blondie will perform at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer

Blondie join Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor say there are still more acts yet to be announced.

Tickets for Blondie go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 15 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Meantime, The Piece Hall’s festive season of entertainment is now underway.

There are a host of performances, DJ sets, shows and craft sessions lined up including nights with Dick and Dom, Martin Kemp and Craig Charles.