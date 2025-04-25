Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale in the Prat Pack at Victoria Theatre Halifax

Joe Pasquale, Shane Richie, Brian Conley and Bradley Walsh bring their Brat Pack show to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Four of the country’s greatest comedy entertainers will be appearing at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Thursday May 1.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With their own special take on the Rat Pack – Bradley Walsh – The Chase, Gladiators – Brian Conley – EastEnders), – Shane Richie – EastEnders and Joe Pasquale – I’m a Celebrity – bring the Brat Pak to the stage.

Inspired by the performances of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford, the UK stars are hitting the road with Pasquale at the wheel of the tour bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packed with laughs and songs, backed by a 15-piece band, the show will let the audience in on the banter between some of television’s best-loved stars who are also very close friends.

Bradley Walsh says: “People are starved of our type of entertainment – songs, stories, jokes and banter.

“It's an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day and it’s a fantastic night.

"We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room – we’re mates. We've known each other for so long now and the show is about warmth and family because we are. It's great, really great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsh was joined by his three mates and the Barry Robinson Big Band for a one-off show at the Palladium in London in March and the idea was born for a full-on Prat Pack tour.

Fans can expect an evening packed with jokes that can only come from the chemistry of such seasoned entertainers. Walsh, Conley and Richie were all Pontins Bluecoats earlier in their careers and Pasquale was a Warner’s Greencoat, giving them all a grounding in variety before decades-long careers at the very top of entertainment.

“The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang,” said Walsh.

"The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance.

“I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”

Tickets: 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/prat-pack