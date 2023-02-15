Brighouse and Rastrick Band set to return with a programme of popular tunes at Spring Massed Bands concert
A number of well-known tunes including the William Tell Overture will be on the programme when Brighouse and Rastrick Band hosts the Spring Massed Bands concert at Huddersfield Town Hall next month.
Themed “massed bands classics”, the honour of fronting the latest event in this long-running series of concerts on March 25 has been handed to guest conductor, Garry Cutt, by hosts B&R.
A spokesperson said: “Well known to the brass band world, Garry knows what audiences love to hear and has selected a superb blend of ever popular music certain to provide a splendid evening’s entertainment.”
Guest ensemble for this concert will be Grimethorpe Colliery Band.
Included in the programme with be “Carnival of Venice” played by B&R’s principal euphonium, Chris Robertson, while Jamie Smith (cornet - Grimethorpe) performs the old classic “Charivari”.
Tickets are available from box office outlets at Huddersfield Central Library (now in Civic Centre 3), by phone 01484 225755 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk