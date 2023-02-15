Themed “massed bands classics”, the honour of fronting the latest event in this long-running series of concerts on March 25 has been handed to guest conductor, Garry Cutt, by hosts B&R.

A spokesperson said: “Well known to the brass band world, Garry knows what audiences love to hear and has selected a superb blend of ever popular music certain to provide a splendid evening’s entertainment.”

Guest ensemble for this concert will be Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band's front row cornets

Included in the programme with be “Carnival of Venice” played by B&R’s principal euphonium, Chris Robertson, while Jamie Smith (cornet - Grimethorpe) performs the old classic “Charivari”.

Tickets are available from box office outlets at Huddersfield Central Library (now in Civic Centre 3), by phone 01484 225755 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

