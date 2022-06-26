Brighouse Gala: See 35 pictures from a brilliant day

After two years without the popular event because of the pandemic, people flocked to enjoy a host of stalls and entertainment at Wellholme Park yesterday.

The event kicked off with a procession through the town featuring marching bands, brightly-coloured floats, walking groups, fancy dress contestants, and majorettes.

On the gala field there was plenty more to enjoy, including Punch and Judy, mini go-carts, model railway rides, a climbing wall, art display, donkey rides and fairground rides.

Organisers of the event said: "Our biggest thank you to all the charities and organisations that attended the Brighouse Charity Gala yesterday and of course to all the visitors that came to enjoy the day."

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

