The Halifax-born singer – who spent his earliest years in Hebden Bridge – has been named as a favourite to win by the Online Betting Guide (OLBG) alongside RAYE, Dave and Calvin Harris within the Song of the Year category.

No stranger to awards, Sheeran has previously won five Brit awards, four Grammy awards and most recently a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy in 2024.

The OLBG has given the singer-songwriter an 11.1 per cent probability of winning the category with his Eyes Closed track.

Ed Sheeran has been named as one of the favourites to win the Song of the Year category at the Brit Awards 2024 with his Eyes Closed track. The world-famous singer-songwriter was born in Halifax and lived in Hebden Bridge in his earliest years. A 2018 poll also voted him as one of the greatest Yorkshiremen of all time

Jake Ashton, entertainment betting content editor at OLBG, said: “The buzz surrounding the 2024 Brit Awards is palpable, as UK singer RAYE breaks records with the highest number of nominations ever received by an artist in a single year.

"While RAYE maintains a strong position, the unpredictable nature of award ceremonies leaves room for surprises.”

Artist RAYE with her track Escapism is currently the favourite to win in the Song of the Year category with a 47.6 per cent probability, followed by Central Cee and Dave’s Sprinter (40 per cent), Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle (14.3 per cent), and Sheeran’s Eyes Closed.

Eyes Closed was released in March last year as part of Sheeran’s fifth studio album.