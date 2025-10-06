Broadcaster Stuart Maconie and Pulp's Nick Banks headline Halifax's Festival of Music and Words

Michael Ainsworth, owner of rhe Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear, and co-founder of Halifax Festival of Music and Words

Town Festival of Music and Words – featuring live music, author events, in-conversations and poetry readings – returns to Halifax this month.

Founded by two independent businesses, The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity, it will take place between Thursday October and Sunday October 19 at venues across the town.

The festival celebrates the use of language through books, music and spoken word and the event is committed to highlighting local talent as well as inviting artists and authors from further afield.

This year’s programme includes music from Villagers at Halifax Minster, hotly-tipped Getdown Services, Pulled About By Horses and Mik Artistik.

BBC 3 presenter and journalist Elizabeth Alker is one of the guests

There’s also an evening with hotly-tipped Halifax band Grow at the Albany Arcade in the town’s borough market.

There’s lots of in-conversations including Stuart Maconie, the BBC’s Elizabeth Alker, Nick Banks of Pulp and Simon Goddard discussing his book Bowie Odyssey 75.

Michael Ainsworth, of The Grayston Unity, said: “It’s our biggest and best festival yet and we are really pleased at the quality and breadth of the line-up.

“It’s a joy to work together in partnership to curate it.”

Sarah Shaw said: “We at The Book Corner feel proud and excited to join forces with the Grayston Unity to present such a fantastic programme of events/

"The festival is a brilliant opportunity to bring people of all ages together, a community event for the people of Halifax and beyond.”

This year’s festival will take place across the following venues: the Book Corner, the Grayston Unity, Halifax Minster, Calderdale Industrial Museum, Arden Road Social and the Meandering Bear.

It is sponsored by Discover Halifax.

To view the full programme and book tickets please visit www.bookcornerhalifax.com/town/ and www.thegraystonunity.co.uk