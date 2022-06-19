The crowd enjoying Brodstock

Brodstock photos: See all our snaps from yesterday's festival in Hipperholme

Thousands of people enjoyed Calderdale's own answer to Glastonbury yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 5:39 pm

Sell-out festival Brodstock was back, boasting a stellar line-up of local talent.

The family-friendly event, held at the Old Brodleians rugby club in Hipperholme, also included plenty of other entertainment for the crowds.

Tickets sold out soon after going on sale earlier this year, with 6,000 people snapping up their chance to be at the festival.

Proceeds from the event go to local good causes, including Overgate Hospice which has now received £10,000 from Brodstock since it started in 2014.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Todd Wilson performing

Annie Bellerby, seven, enjoying the games

The event featured a host of local talent

The Void on stage at Brodstock

