For the first time, Festival Angels is teaming up with the venue to provide any help revellers need at its summer shows, such as offering directions and potential support to the nearest taxis, train station, car parks or other town centre bars.

The organisation is an off shoot of Street Angels – the night-time volunteer support which was founded in Halifax and now operates in towns across the country, supporting the emergency services and keeping an eye out for vulnerable people.

It started life in 2011 at Leeds Festival and has since spread to to other festivals as well as concerts and events including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Creamfields.

The crowd at one of the shows at The Piece Hall in Halifax last year. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Festival Angel teams will work in and around the Piece Hall on these evenings, offering support and help to those who are or could become vulnerable.

The times will vary, depending on the audience for each gig.

For more information about Festival Angels and to fill in an application form, visit https://www.festivalangels.org.uk/piecehall.html

The performers announced so far for Live at The Piece Hall 2023 include James, Embrace, Madness, Sting, Rag’n’Bone Man, War On Drugs, UB40 feat Ali Campbell, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Lumineers.

And there are still more artists yet to be announced.

For more information about how to book tickets for the shows and about other events at The Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .