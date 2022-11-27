Brighouse has been hosting a weekend filled with festive spirit.

Visitors have been flocking to the town to enjoy a feast of entertainment.

A host of performers took to the stage yesterday (Saturday) and today the Handmade Parade brought the fun, showcasing their reindeer and horse creations.

There were plenty of opportunities to get some Christmas shopping done, with more than 70 stalls.

Brought together by Brighouse BID, the event also included the chance to meet Frozen’s Elsa and Santa Blake.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. Calderdale events: Photos from an amazing weekend of festive fun at Brighouse Christmas Market Aleyah Hamilton, three, with mum Danni Hamilton. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. Calderdale events: Photos from an amazing weekend of festive fun at Brighouse Christmas Market Eileen Aldridge, left, and Lynn Worsnup look at a stall. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. Calderdale events: Photos from an amazing weekend of festive fun at Brighouse Christmas Market Lauren Pulcella and mum Ellie Pulcella on a fairground ride. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. Calderdale events: Photos from an amazing weekend of festive fun at Brighouse Christmas Market From the left, Scarlett Celensu, five, Sarah Celensu, Reya Marshall, nine, Jamie Marshall and Ellis Marshall, 14. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales