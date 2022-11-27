Calderdale events: Photos from an amazing weekend of festive fun at Brighouse Christmas Market
Brighouse has been hosting a weekend filled with festive spirit.
By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago
Visitors have been flocking to the town to enjoy a feast of entertainment.
A host of performers took to the stage yesterday (Saturday) and today the Handmade Parade brought the fun, showcasing their reindeer and horse creations.
There were plenty of opportunities to get some Christmas shopping done, with more than 70 stalls.
Brought together by Brighouse BID, the event also included the chance to meet Frozen’s Elsa and Santa Blake.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
