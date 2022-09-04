Calderdale Pride: 10,000 people turn out for amazing day and celebration of LGBTQ+

A staggering 10,000 people passed through the gates of The Piece Hall to enjoy a celebration of LGBTQ+ love and friendship.

Businesses, people, groups and organisations from across Calderdale showed their support by donning rainbow bunting, flags and even creating rainbow cakes and cocktails.

Inside The Piece Hall, there was a full day of entertainment including performances from popstars Liberty X and Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo.

And many of the town’s bars, pubs and nightspots continued the festivities by hosting Pride after-parties.

Organisers from Calderdale Pride told the Courier: “We had an amazing day and can not thank the team at The Piece Hall, the businesses for accommodating us and our sponsors who helped make this happen enough.

"The day was beyond our wildest expectations, with 10,000 passing through.

"Our stall holders on Woolshops and Westgate also played a fantastic part.”

