Calderdale's huge summer of music kicks off this weekend

A feast of huge names and top local talent begins this weekend with Brodstock in Hipperholme, Rise Up Mytholmroyd Music Festival and the first show of Live at The Piece Hall 2022, Jessie Ware.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “There’s a renewed energy in the Calderdale live music scene right now and The Piece Hall is so proud to be part of it.

“We’re in for a musical treat over the coming weeks, with just so much on offer for both the local community and visitors.

This weekend will see the first of Live at The Piece Hall 2022 shows

“The biggest Live at The Piece Hall yet starts this Sunday and it’s amazing to see such a strong mix of world class artists and outstanding local talent on the line up.

“There’s nothing quite like live events, and I’m so pleased that we’re able to come together again to experience great music.

“So, dig out your dancing shoes, or wellies and get ready for the best Summer of music yet in Culturedale!”

This year's summer gigs at The Piece Hall include some of the most influential and well-known acts ever to perform at the historic building, including Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Pete Tong, Paloma Faith and Duran Duran.

Brodstock raises thousands for local good causes

Rise Up is a free festival celebrating Mytholmroyd’s resilience through the floods and pandemic.

It takes place on Saturday at venues across the village and performers will include 1960s legends The Animals and folk singer Teddy Thompson.

And Brodstock raises thousands of pounds for local good causes every year.

Tickets sold out back in April, meaning over 6,000 people will be heading to the family-friendly day out at the Old Brodleians rugby club on Saturday.

“It seems like everyone is ready to party," said James Ogden, one of the festival organisers.

“It’s that time of year again as the summer events start to kick in but this time we finally have a full, unrestricted, summer to look forward to and enjoy.

"The jubilee celebrations kicked things off in style and there’s a real sense that people want to let their hair down and celebrate together again."

The annual festival will also break through a significant fundraising milestone on Saturday, collecting over £100,000 for Overgate Hospice since the first Brodstock in 2014.

Despite the event’s rise in scale over the years, it continues to be run by a passionate group of volunteers from the Old Brods who work closely with other voluntary groups including Brighouse Friends of Overgate, Music 4MS and Andy's Man Club.