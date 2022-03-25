Calderdale's Working Men's Club to support Primal Scream at The Piece Hall

Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica Live Tour’ – which sees Bobby Gillespie’s indie rock heroes play their legendary Screamadelica album live and in full – arrives at historic open-air courtyard on Friday, July 8.

They will be supported on the night by Working Men’s Club and Manchester electro pioneer LoneLady.

Working Men’s Club have just announced their eagerly-awaited second album Fear Fear will be released on July 15 – just a week after The Piece Hall show.

Liam Ogburn and Syd Minsky from Working Men's Club

Critically-acclaimed and commercially-loved, Working Men’s Club's self-titled debut album was the sound of singer and songwriter Syd Minsky-Sargeant processing teenage life in the Calder Valley.

Writing and demoing in his bedroom, the lyricist was aided by Sheffield producer-wingman Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys, MIA, The Fall) and bandmates Liam, Mairead and Rob.

Discussing this summer’s follow-up, Syd said: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics. It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

Primal Scream join the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Duran Duran, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Tom Jones, Jessie Ware, Nile Rodgers & CHIC among the headliners for The Piece Hall Live 2022.