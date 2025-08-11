The Last Laugh is on at Bradford Alhambra in September

Direct from the West End, the Last Laugh, written and directed by Paul Hendy will stop off at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, next month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse who all reprise their roles following its Edinburgh run.

The Last Laugh is a new play which re-imagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filled with great gags and touching stories, it is nostalgic, poignant and guaranteed to be an unforgettable night out.

Producer Jamie Wilson said “The young team here were bowled over by the relevance of their timeless comedy and after seeing it myself in Edinburgh, I just knew it had to have a further life so many more people could experience it.

"What is so brilliant about this play is the audiences who love and remember Eric, Tommy and Bob will be able to relive their comedy greatness and those that don’t, will be introduced to the genius of these national treasures.

"I’m so pleased these icons will be back on the London stage for audiences to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Golding starred as Eric Morecambe in the West End hit Morecambe at the Duchess Theatre for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, with the show winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.

He has also appeared in the West End production of the musicals Only The Lonely and Elvis The Musical.

Damian Williams played Tommy Cooper in the tour of Being Tommy Cooper.

His many other theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in the national tour of the musical Hairspray as well as the national tour of The Ladykillers and the plays Bouncers and Educating Rita.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past 17 years he has been the resident Dame in the pantomimes at the Sheffield Lyceum and was awarded Best Pantomime Dame

at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Simon Cartwright has been an actor and impressionist since the 1980s, appearing at The Comedy Store many times. He has appeared in the award-winning Channel 4 hit Toast of London and the films Mother’s Day and Closure.

He has recently toured the UK in the stage play Howerd’s End in which he portrays the legendary comedian Frankie Howerd.

The Last Laugh runs at Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from Tuesday September 16 to Saturday September 20.

Tickets: on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk