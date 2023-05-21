Celebration of music by famous astronomer and xylophone-player Patrick Moore coming to Halifax
A musical tribute to the late Sir Patrick Moore in the year he would have turned 100 is coming to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Music by the famous astronomer and xylophone-player will be performed by Christopher Beaumont at Square Chapel on June 24 at 7pm.
He will playing multiple instruments including the xylophone, glockenspiel, vibraphone and percussion.
Described as “the xylophone master”, the show’s organisers say “he brings music to our ears in a wave of pleasure, as he guides us through the stories hidden within the music".