Celebrations at Hebden Bridge Great Get Together

Community and unity were celebrated at the Great Get Together in Hebden Bridge yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 6:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 6:19 pm

The event was one of many taking place across the country inspired by the late Jo Cox, the MP who was murdered in her constituency of Batley and Spen, and the message from her very first speech in Parliament: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”

The free afternoon of fun included a tea party, a bake off contest, a human library, stalls from local organisations and music from DJs.

Youngsters could also try their hand at skateboarding, football, frisbee-throwing, hula hooping, stone painting and street art.

A Great Get Together takes place at Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge on Sunday (July 3) from 11am until 4pm.

Ellie and Mia Shaw with their faces painted

Riley Corrish-Berrisford and Rozie Abbott

