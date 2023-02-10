Check out the perfect films and TV series for Valentine's Day
Prepare for a date night in – crack open the champagne, open a box of chocoates, snuggle up on the sofa, chose a romantic film or TV series to watch together.
Here is our pick of movies and small screen series which are perfect for Valentine’s Day viewing.
Starstruck
BBC iPlayer
Rose Matafeo’s 2020s take on Notting Hill returned for a second series this week. It follows Kiwi cinema worker Jessie (Matafeo), who has a one-night stand with Tom (Nikesh Patel), only to discover he is a movie star. Funny and heartwarming, this modern fairy tale is ideal for anyone fed up with romcom clichés.