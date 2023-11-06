Christmas Jazz at the Old Courthouse: Enjoy an afternoon of festive favourites with Calderdale Big Band

Join Calderdale Big Band for an afternoon of festive favourites and big band classics in the surroundings of the Grade II listed Old Courthouse in Halifax in the run-up to Christmas.

During the event organised by Calderdale Music, the Ripponden-based ensemble will get you "In The Mood" to make sure that you "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas".

The band, which has been playing around Calderdale for more than 20 years, returns to the Old Courthouse with a programme full of seasonal swing standards on Sunday, December 3.

A Calderdale Music spokesperson said: “Enjoy an afternoon of Christmas tunes and big band standards in our cosy performance space.

Calderdale Big Band performing at an afternoon tea dance at Arden Road Social Club last year to help tackle social isolation among older generations

"Rhythm & Brews cafe will be open, so why not treat yourself to a delicious hot chocolate with a mince pie, or perhaps a glass of mulled wine while you enjoy the music.

"Tickets are selling fast, so book early to avoid disappointment.”