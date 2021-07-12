This one-of-a-kind performance, that has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world, is returning to the UK to wow British audiences this summer.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme production which features show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Acts include the Ayala Troupe, who will be performing their award-winning high-wire act which has never been seen before on our shores after performing all over the world and most recently showcased in the world-famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

Circus Extreme features Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merging his hand skills with energy and fire

Direct from Columbia on the Wheel of Death are Duo Vanegas, debuting in the UK and proud to be presenting their incredible aerial manoeuvres, including their unbelievable high jumps and famous back flips.

Just back from its European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be bringing their jaw-dropping stunts to the Big Top as the pilots fly through the air, displaying cliff-hanger stunts such as the superman and nac nac to name a few. Battling for air space, the resident riders are sure to get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips

The EXTREME® stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death, the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This incredible stunt will put the performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This really is one for the petrolheads!

World-famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a legendary figure in the circus, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

And British legend Laura Miller will perform her internationally renowned aquatic aerial act which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable aerial duo Polischuk, who are one of the few acts in the world to perform these mid-air stunts; watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the Big Top.

Watch the Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merging his hand skills with energy and fire together with the troupe of dancers performing their acts all with unique twists.

This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatregoer, thrillseeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

The Ayala Troupe will be performing their award-winning high-wire act

The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in the UK’s largest socially distanced circus big top, which is climate-controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination of your family!

NHS and care worker offer

As a special thank you to NHS staff and care workers the circus is offering them free tickets to the preview shows on Friday, July 23.

The Extreme freestyle motocross team will be bringing their jaw-dropping stunts to the Big Top.

These preview shows will take place in a Covid-secure theatre-style big top at 5pm and 7.45pm on Friday, July 23, any NHS staff or care workers are invited to come along free of charge with one guest each while there is availability.

NHS staff or care workers are asked to call the Box Office Manager on 0203 375 3970 to reserve their seats, they will have to bring proof employment when collecting their tickets and the offer is capped at the first 300 seats as the event is operating at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

Showtimes are:

Friday, July 23, at 5pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, July 24 at 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, July 25, midday, 3pm & 6pm

This really is an event with something for everyone.

Monday, July 26, 3pm & 7.45pm

Tuesday, July 27, 3pm & 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 28, 3pm & 7.45pm

Thursday, July 29, 3pm & 7.45pm

Friday, July 30, 2pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, July 31 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, August 1, midday & 3pm

See www.circusextreme.co.uk for details – to book tickets, call the box office on 0203 375 3970.