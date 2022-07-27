Circus Vegas: Glamour of Las Vegas meets big top magic as circus arrives in Halifax

Circus Vegas is on Savile Park Moor until Sunday as part of its first full British tour in over four years.

Housed inside its huge big top, the show combines all the elements of circus with the glitz, glamour and of Las Vegas.

Jaw-dropping acts, incredible costumes and the funniest of clowns all help provide some spectacular entertainment.

Edy the Clown, from Mexico, joins the Vegas Showgirls at Circus Vegas (Guzelian)

The performers include high wire walkers, a hula hoop queen, Wheel of Death artists, amazing aerialists and the Globe of Death stunt motorbike riders.

Shows are taking place at 3pm and 7.45pm today (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, there will be performances at 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm, and on Sunday at noon and 3pm.

Tickets can be bought from the on site box office or online at www.circusvegasuk.com .

Circus Vegas has arrived in Halifax (Guzelian)

Two of the amazing Circus Vegas acts (Guzelian)