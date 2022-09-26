The Astronomer is in The Piece Hall, where Elder used to be.

It describes its menu as “modern British cuisine with an Asian and Mediterranean twist” – and there are some lip-smacking items on offer.

There is a brunch, light bites and social dining menu; an evening menu and – for children – a “Little Astronauts” menu, all with vegetarian and vegan options.

The Astronomer has opened at The Piece Hall

Dishes to choose from include pulled lamb scrumpets; fish tacos, manchego churros; limoncello meringue curd, white chocolate and bee pollen; and Yorkshire cheeses with homemade flatbreads and wine gum-pickled grapes.

The beautiful decor has been inspired by a woodland midnight and there is also a host of bespoke cocktails, designed by the talented inhouse mixologist.

The name The Astronomer was inspired by Sir William Herschel, astronomer and composer.

Herschel was the first organist at St John the Baptist Church – now Halifax Minster - in 1762.

He constructed his first large telescope in 1774, after which he spent nine years carrying out sky surveys to investigate double stars.

On March 13, 1781 he made note of a new object in the constellation of Gemini. This would, after several weeks of verification and consultation with other astronomers, be confirmed to be a new planet eventually given the name of Uranus.

The Astronomer is run by The Piece Hall Trust. Bookings and walk-ins are welcome.