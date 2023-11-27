Dates for signed and relaxed performances of Cinderella at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

This festive season the Victoria Theatre in Halifax will be including British Sign Language interpreted performances and a relaxed performance of the pantomime Cinderella.

The signed performances will include integrated sign language, where the interpreters will be in costume and taking part in the performance on stage.

This means that audiences do not have to choose between following the interpreters at the side of the stage or the action on stage. There are two scheduled Integrated signed performances: Wednesday January 3 at 6.30pm and on Thursday January 4 at 2pm.

Because of the interaction, the magic and hilarity these enhanced performances can bring, the integrated signed performances can be thoroughly enjoyed by both hearing impaired and hearing audiences.

The relaxed performance is designed to accommodate children and adults with special needs – including autistic spectrum conditions, dementia, learning or cognitive disabilities, mental disorders – and their families and friends to the theatre for a performance where these needs have been considered.

The production is changed to accommodate people’s additional needs, for example, the lights are less bright, the sounds are not as loud, there are fewer, or no bangs or flashes and the cast and front of house staff are more relaxed too.

The relaxed performance is also a welcoming and safe environment where audiences can express themselves freely without judgement or inhibition. They can vocalise as loudly as they like or get up and move about and exit and re-enter the auditorium.

"Pantomime is often a child’s first experience of live theatre, and it can be an exciting and transformative encounter that can shape a young person’s ambitions,” said a spokesman for the theatre.

“It is essential that this rich and diverse cultural experience can be enjoyed by as many people as possible. Traditionally, theatres do not always offer conditions that are hospitable for people with special needs, and they can be intimidating or uncomfortable places to visit.

“It is therefore crucial to include these performances in the pantomime schedule. By creating a different atmosphere that is based on an understanding of the needs and reactions of the audience and allowing people to express themselves unreservedly, the magic of theatre and the benefits it brings becomes attainable.”

The relaxed performance of Cinderella at the Victoria Theatre is on Friday January 5 at 10.30am and tickets include one free essential carer.

Halifax’s favourite dame, Adam Stafford returns as Nurse Brenda Brighouse alongside Nathan Morris as Buttons. They will be joined on stage for an extra splash of panto magic from duo Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb – the Conjurors – Kieran Morris plays Prince Charming ready to woo his Cinderella Emma Kirk despite the meddling of her wicked stepsisters Tasha Shanade and Siobhan Diffin.