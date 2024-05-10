Day-long music event to take place in Brighouse later this month
Love to be... at Casa will take place on the venue’s terrace with a selection of DJs over eight hours and a full festival stage set up.
Plus for those who want to stay the distance, there will be an extended afterparty in the club room between 10pm and 2am.
The event is being headlined by Todd Terry, one of the world’s most celebrated figures in dance music, while support comes from Trimtone alongside a host of international and local house talent.
The event is the latest in Love to be's ongoing anniversary celebrations, the brand that began its journey to the forefront of the UK Club scene in 1994, back at the Music Factory in Sheffield.
Love to be went on to be instrumental in establishing the popularity of house music in the UK. Their events were among the first to book now legendary artists from US pioneers Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles and Roger Sanchez to UK artists Dave Seaman and Pete Tong.
Tickets are available at www.skiddle.com.