Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Casa in Brighouse will host a day-long music event on Sunday, May 25.

Love to be... at Casa will take place on the venue’s terrace with a selection of DJs over eight hours and a full festival stage set up.

Plus for those who want to stay the distance, there will be an extended afterparty in the club room between 10pm and 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being headlined by Todd Terry, one of the world’s most celebrated figures in dance music, while support comes from Trimtone alongside a host of international and local house talent.

A previous Love To Be..... event

The event is the latest in Love to be's ongoing anniversary celebrations, the brand that began its journey to the forefront of the UK Club scene in 1994, back at the Music Factory in Sheffield.

Love to be went on to be instrumental in establishing the popularity of house music in the UK. Their events were among the first to book now legendary artists from US pioneers Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles and Roger Sanchez to UK artists Dave Seaman and Pete Tong.