Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our House Festival, on Saturday, July 6, will feature a huge line up of DJs over two stages including Judge Jules, Jeremy Healy and Ultrabeat along with fairground rides, a food village and outside bars.

Organiser Dale Castell said: "Since our lockdown reunion in 2021, our events have gone from strength to strength, and organising a daytime dance festival in my home town is something I’ve always wanted to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Halifax music scene is having a huge resurgence, and I’m super proud to be playing a small part in that."Dean Clough is a special venue for me, not only is it an incredibly impressive place with its iconic lettering towering over the town, it’s also a place where my mum, dad and grandad worked when it was a carpet factory. It kind of feels like it’s gone full circle as now I’m organising a festival here."I’m extremely proud. This is our biggest event to date.

Our House Fest organiser Dale Castell at Dean Clough, where the festival is set to take place in July

"There’s lots of exciting events in Halifax, however this one is just that little bit different."

Dale feels Halifax has become one of the north’s landmarks for culture, particularly for music and live events.

"We road tested this iconic space last year with our smaller courtyard parties and it was perfect," he said.

"This time we’re going bigger and better and I cannot wait!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Halifax's heritage as an industrial powerhouse has left so many unique sites; including Dean Clough Mills.

"Once the world’s biggest carpet factory and over half a mile in length, the almost 200 year old buildings are an awesome backdrop."The Our House family was formed at the beginning of lockdown and we danced and laughed our way through what was a very uncertain time.

"It’s difficult to find a more magnificent bunch of people. We’re all different, all equal and all welcome."