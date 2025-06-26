A global music star is playing in Halifax tonight – and he popped into a Calderdale cafe ahead of his show.

Australian pop star Dean Lewis visited Wildgoose on Halifax Road in Ripponden before he takes to the stage at The Piece Hall later.

The cafe shared photos of the musician with some of its team, saying: “When Dean Lewis pops in for a coffee on the way to his concert at the The Piece Hall.”

Dean has a huge global fanbase, with more than seven million followers on social media and has toured the world.

Dean Lewis at Wildgoose in Ripponden

His fans have been spotted queuing outside The Piece Hall since at least 11am, hoping to get a place at the front of the stage later.

One had customised a denim jacket especially for the show and some had even brought inflatable camping shows so they could be comfortable while they waited.

Doors for tonight’s show open 6pm. Last entry is 8pm.

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

After tonight’s Dean Lewis gig, the next Live at The Piece Hall show is on Sunday night by The Teskey Brothers.

Weezer play on Monday, followed by Train on Thursday, Busted on Friday, Olly Murs on Saturday and The Script on Sunday.

There are also shows by a host more huge music names before the end of August, including Smashing Pumpkins and Paul Heaton.

Keep an eye on the Courier website for all the latest on Live at The Piece Hall including photos from all the gigs.