Right from the start, she stole our hearts, paraphrasing Kiki Dee's signature smash hit.

Carmelo Luggeri complements Kiki Dee's vocal virtuosity

The evergreen songstress's definitive duet with Elton John may have topped UK singles chart almost half a century past - remaining best-seller for six weeks in 1976, memorably reprised before Wembley Stadium '85 Live Aid 72,000 crowd - but the timeless track has clearly lost none of its enduring appeal.

As witnessed by Selby's warmest of welcomes to the Yorkshire-born artist, whose voice and looks impressively belie her 76 years.

The trademark tune aired early in an accomplished acoustic set, stripped back and slowed down in equally impressive free-wheeling measure, accompanied by long-time associate, virtuoso guitarist Carmelo Luggeri.

Seasoned songstress Kiki Dee remains best in her field

The pair have for over 25 years performed in concert, literally, producing spellbinding stunning shows such as within sell-out Town Hall intimate surrounds.

His mesmerising playing and arrangements plus loops and Asian drones complement soundscape of the songbird's textured tones and subtle underscore on keys.

Fans' firm favourites I've Got The Music In Me and Amoureuse were predictably well received by an appreciative audience, impressive set list also sampling the duo’s latest critically acclaimed album The Long Ride Home, rich with haunting emotional compositions such as wistful You Can't Fix The Maybe.

Unafraid to cover other artists' classics, the revered vocalist also showcased familiar standards including Neil Young's Harvest Moon, Robert Palmer's Every Kinda People, Leonard Cohen's Dance Me to the End of Love and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), enjoying renewed popularity since TV sci-fi success Stranger Things exposure.

"We venture all over the place musically," confirmed Kiki. "But I’ve learnt to embrace it. Our live shows are very eclectic."

Upbeat Forward Motion perfectly encapsulates the entertainer's innate disdain for standing still, her seasoned stagecraft constantly evolving.

Dusty Springfield's former backing singer, who also provided vocals on the Love Affair’s '68 UK chart-topping single Everlasting Love, she has long been very much centre stage.

Blue-eyed soul doesn't get much better than UK's first female singer to sign with Motown's eminent Tamla Records, recently transcending Star lyric "this week's hot shot" to celebrate landmark 55th year in the music industry.