Deftones fans are coming from across the country – and in some cases the world – to see the alternative metal giants play in Halifax tonight.

Some dedicated enthusiasts have already started queuing up outside The Piece Hall gates to ensure they get a front row place when the band take to the stage in the landmark’s historic courtyard.

The Halifax show is the Deftones’ first UK appearance since 2022 and one of only three currently planned in the UK this year.

Among those waiting patiently to see their heroes are huge Deftones fans 20-year-old Billy Halligan from Liverpool; 21-year-old Katie Conway from Stoke-on-Trent; and 21-year-old Kornell Rewczuk from Liverpool.

Billy said before The Piece Hall gig was announced, he had been considering buying tickets to one of their shows in another country.

Kornell said he had tickets to the band’s London show but when The Piece Hall gig was announced, he sold them immediately so he could come to see them play in Halifax instead.

Some fans are even understood to be coming from other countries to see Deftones tonight.

Doors for tonight’s show open at 6pm, with last entry at 8pm.

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues on Thursday night with Dean Lewis, followed by The Teskey Brothers on Sunday night and Weezer on Monday night.

The line-up over the coming weeks also includes Olly Murs, Busted, Paul Heaton, Smashing Pumpkins and many more.