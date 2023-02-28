Duo celebrate music of Elton John at Halifax Playhouse

John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman perform Your Song - A Celebration of the Songs of Elton John

Your Song’ is a 100 per cent live concert celebrating the songs of Sir Elton John.

It is not a tribute act, there is no dressing up, no miming and no backing tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just two consummate professionals celebrating amazing, timeless songs, performed from the heart with passion and musical excellence,” said a spokesman.

Your Song has been performed at Sheffield City Hall, Epstein Theatre Liverpool, Lamproom Theatre Barnsley, Alexander’s Chester and Acapela Studios, Cardiff, all ending with standing ovations.

Most Popular

“A brilliant night of outstanding musicianship. The sound that Your Song” create is amazing. The audience were mesmerised.” Paul James, Programme Director – Acapela Studio.

John and Lewis are predominantly singer-songwriters, who grew up on either side of the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis is from Vancouver and John is originally from Liverpool. Both are now based in Sheffield.

They both enjoy l istening to and learning the songs of Elton John. After playing one or two during rehearsals they decided to play a few gigs celebrating these tunes, mainly in South Yorkshire.

These were so successful that they created the Your Song banner and this year they are playing around the country, including the Halifax Playhouse concert.

Songs in the concert include Crocodile Rock, Cold Heart, Sacrifice, I’m Still Standing, Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Daniel, Candle in the Wind and Your Song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is at the Playhouse on Friday March 24 at 7.30pm.

An Evening With Dolly Parton – The Rags To Rhinestones Story Tribute Act is at the venue on Sunday April 2 at 7:30pm.

The show sold-out at the Holmfirth Civic Theatre, with a standing ovation from 300 Dolly fans. It is performed by the multi-award-winning Julia Martin and combines replica costumes, classic hit songs, and a portrayal of Dolly’sGlastonbury performance into a l sound, light and visual theatre production.