Easter entertainment line up at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Strictly stars Nadia and Kai are on their way to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The UK’s original and best live dinosaur show Jurassic Earth bring its huge cast of Jurassic beasts to the Victoria Theatre for two performances on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 1noon and 3pm.

Come face-to-face with the world’s largest walking T Rex, a big-hearted Brontosaurus, tricky Triceratops, uncontrollable Carnotaurus, vicious Velociraptors and sneaky Spinosaurus.

Plus see a dinosaur egg hatch in front of your eyes and the thrill of meeting the cutest Ankylosaurus, Pterodactyl and baby Hatchlings.

Dinosaur Zeus on stage for Jurassic Earth show.

Strictly Come Dancing superstars Nadiya and Kai present their most glamourous dance show yet, Once Upon A Time, a fairytale like no other on Wednesday April 5.

The two Strictly pros have created a stunning show that highlights their different backgrounds, showcasing their incredible ballroom journeys while shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance. It’s the on- stage romance that you will not want to miss.

The hair-larious Easter pantomime adventure Rapunzel will be on stage for two performances on Saturday April 22 at 3pm and 7pm.

The cast include Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton as Rapunzel, Atomic Kitten's Kerry Katona as Mother Gothel, Eastenders star Dean Gaffney as the Prince and Britain's Got Talent’s Jamie Leahey and Chuck as the Court Jesters.

Legendary 70s folk rock pioneers Lindisfarne open their 2023 tour at the Victoria Theatre on Friday 14 April.

The band features a classic five-piece lineup of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements on vocals, mandolin, fiddle and slide guitar. With a repertoire of unforgettable songs like Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor and Run For Home Lindisfarne are guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet and singing along.

There’s more live music in store from the incredible ELO Experience on Friday April 21.

Featuring the greatest hits from the extensive and impressive back catalogue spanning more than 45 years including 10538 Overture, Evil Woman, Living Thing, Diary of Horace Wimp, Don't Bring me Down and of course Mr Blue Sky.